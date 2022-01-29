MDI Girls Top Caribou 43-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team concluded the week in which they play 5 games in 7 days, with a win over Caribou 43-35 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Friday night, January 28th. The Trojans went 4-1 during the week.

MDI had a narrow 1 point lead 8-7, at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored Caribou 14-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 32-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Leah Carroll with 12 points while Olivia Gray had 11 points. The Trojans were 10-21 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Emily Carter and Olivia Gray each had 2 3-pointers with Mollie Gray the other 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Maddie DePrey who had a game-high 14 points with 8 points coming in the 4th Quarter. Ashlyn Bouchard had 8 points. The Vikings were 4-5 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers.

MDI is now 11-4 and will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, February 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 5-7 and plays at Bucksport on Monday, January 31st.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Girls 7 5 9 14 35 MDI Girls 8 16 8 11 43

Box Score

Caribou

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Selena Savage 3 1 1 0 1 1 3 Brianna Levesque 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mia Theriault 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ainsley Caron 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gabrielle Sutherland 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Ashlyn Bouchard 8 3 1 2 0 0 14 Abby Haney 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Madelyn Deprey 14 7 7 0 0 0 20 Amelia Godin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Elizabeth Wing 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Emma Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Abby Leahy 8 2 1 1 3 4 30 Joslyn Griffeth 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 14 11 3 4 5

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 6 2 0 2 0 0 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 9 3 3 0 3 5 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 3 1 1 0 1 2 31 Olivia Gray 11 3 1 2 3 4 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 6 2 1 1 1 4 43 Elizabeth Jones 4 1 1 0 2 6 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 43 14 9 5 10 21