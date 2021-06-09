MDEA Arrest Lewiston Man on Multiple Drug Charges

MDEA

A 40-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Tuesday, June 8 as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Anthony Barrett Cremona was arrested after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Lewiston Police executed a search warrant at his apartment at 83 Bartlett Street, Lewiston, Maine. The warrant was part of the ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and the distribution of illegal drugs in Lewiston and the surrounding areas.

Anthony Barrett Cremona is charged with multiple crimes including: Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Cocaine) Class A; Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Cocaine Base) Class A; Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled W Drugs – (Methamphetamine) Class A; Felon In Possession Of A Firearm – Class C.

The Lewiston Police assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in locating several illegal drugs at the Bartlett Street apartment. Authorities seized 130 grams of methamphetamine in addition to 150 grams of cocaine. They also located 150 grams of cocaine base (crack). Agents also seized seven firearms and $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds. 

Additionally, officers also found scales, packaging and other items related to large scale drug distribution. 

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the street value of the drugs seized are in excess of $40,000. 

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the MDEA drug charges, Cremona faces charges from the Lewiston Police which include: Domestic Violence (Assault; Domestic Violence (Terrorizing); Warrant – Probation Violation

He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with bail set at $20,000. Cremona will make his first court appearance Friday, June 11 at 1 pm at the Lewiston District Court.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Scott J. Pelletier. The Lewiston Police Department is located at 171 Park Street, Lewiston, Maine.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: Arrest Lewiston Man, MDEA, Multiple Drug Charges
Categories: Articles, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top