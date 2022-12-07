Man Killed when SUV Hits Tree on Route 23 in Hartland, Maine

A Hartland, Maine man was killed when his SUV hit a tree in Canaan on Friday evening.

Hartland, Maine Man Dies after Crashing into a Tree

The 59-year-old man was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer on Route 23 when he veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Morning Sentinel at centralmaine.com.

Sheriff’s Office Investigating the Cause of the Crash

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. He was the only one in the SUV and was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on December 2, 2022.

No Witnesses to the Accident

A person driving by the scene after the crash occurred reported it to law enforcement. Officials said there were no witnesses.

Driver’s Name Not Released

The driver’s name has not been released until his family is notified. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell said, “neighbors of the man have indicated he may not have family. The man was from Hartland and lived alone.”

