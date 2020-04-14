Man Killed in Confrontation with Maine State Police

Officials say Maine state troopers shot and killed a man in a confrontation outside a home in Old Town.

The shooting happened just before 9 o'clock yesterday morning, hours after the state police tactical team and negotiators were called to the home.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Thomas A. Powell III and the standoff took place in an area of Old Town known as French Island.

Col. John Cote, head of the Maine State Police, said Powell was wanted as a suspect in a home burglary Monday afternoon in Surry.

Powell also allegedly stole an SUV from the residence that was later located at his home.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating as it does all officer-involved shootings.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.