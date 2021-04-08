Man Falls Off Mount Washington Nearly 1,000 Feet

Ingram Publishing

 

Let’s be careful out there.  I have driven up Mount Washington and it’s a wonderful drive.  I don’t think I would like to tumble down nearly 1,000 feet and to be honest, I don’t think I am a skillful faller, I doubt I would survive.  But Arild Hestivik of Newark, Delaware did just that.  The skier made the trip up from Newark, Delaware just to ski Mount Washington.

 

What Caused the Tumble

 

Arild Hestvik had planned to ski down the chute called Main Gully on Mount Washington.  He climbed up to the top of the main gully.  This would all be pretty impressive if he was 35 but he is 61 years old which makes the feat pretty impressive.  Unfortunately, his boot binding was separated from its binding on the first turn and Arild fell nearly the whole 1,000 feet of the Main Gully according to reporting by usnews.com.

 

The Rescue

 

Thankfully Arild was stable despite suffering some injuries.  The call for rescue came into rescuers at about 4 pm but trees prevented a helicopter evacuation.  The rescue team sought help from the National Guard who have a helicopter with a cable that can be used to lift an injured person, but it was getting too dark.  Rescuers carried Hestvik out and arrived at a parking lot at approximately 9 pm according to usnews.com.  He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.  I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can get back to the slopes soon.  What an amazing story of survival.

 

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top