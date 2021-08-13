Mammoth WVH Cancel Two Shows Due to Positive COVID Test

Mammoth WVH has canceled two performances after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

“Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19,” reads a message posted by frontman Wolfgang Van Halen. “All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won’t be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can’t wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so.”

Mammoth WVH is currently on tour opening for Guns N’ Roses, with occasional headlining club shows scheduled in between their stadium performances. Both of the band’s canceled dates were opening slots, with GNR still scheduled to go on as planned.

In a recent conversation with UCR, conducted at the start of the tour, Van Halen admitted it was “nerve-wracking” to travel the country amid the pandemic.

“I’m a super-germaphobic sort of guy,” the rocker confessed. “We’ve got a whole bubble of people on here. We’re all being safe, we’re all being tested. We’re all vaccinated. We’re all wearing our masks every opportunity we can. We’re just kind of staying in the bubble and being as safe as possible.”

Van Halen went on to note that his feelings on masks and safety were not politically charged, but rather out of caution for his voice. “I’m a singer and I don’t want a respiratory illness,” he explained. “I don’t care if it doesn’t kill you or if it’s not that bad. I just don’t want a respiratory illness, because it will ruin my job.”

At the time, Van Halen further admitted that Mammoth WVH’s tour “absolutely could” be affected by COVID-19. “For right now, we’re just kind of taking it step by step."