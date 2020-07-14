Maine’s Primary Election, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Polls are open across Maine for today's primary election.

If you are heading out to vote, you may want to set aside more time than usual. Polling centers are taking extra precautions to make the voting process as healthy and safe as possible. Masks are recommended.

Polls will be open until 8 this evening in most places.

A record 180,000 Mainers voted early in this primary election via absentee ballot.

RELATED STORY:

3 Democrats Face Off to Challenge GOP Sen. Susan Collins

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters have done much of their work ahead of primary elections by casting tens of thousands of absentee ballots.

House Speaker Sara Gideon is facing two other Democrats on Tuesday to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a race that's critical to the battle for control of the Senate.

Three Republicans are facing off in the 2nd Congressional District for the opportunity to try to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

Also on the state ballot are two bond proposals.

State officials encouraged voters to use mail-in absentee ballots instead of voting in person because of the pandemic. But in-person voting was still available as an option.