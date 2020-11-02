Maine’s Expanded Deer Hunt Begins for the Fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's expanded deer hunt is beginning all over the state.

Hunters will start taking advantage of a record number of permits on Monday, the first day of the firearms season for deer. It runs to Nov. 28. The state issued about 110,000 "any deer" permits, which allow hunters to take a deer of either sex.

The number of permits was a bump of tens of thousands from the previous year and the highest number in the history of the state.

Maine wildlife regulators use the hunt to try to manage the size of the herd.