Mainers Went All Out for Halloween This Year, and These Creative Costumes Prove It

Halloween has come to a close, but Mainers' dedication to the spooky season continues to amaze us.

In our neck of the woods, Halloween is no laughing matter, and the results are truly remarkable.

Get our free mobile app

We reached out on Facebook and encouraged you to share your Halloween costumes. Even though the season has ended, you put a lot of effort into your costumes, and it's only fair to flaunt them for a bigger audience than just the folks in your neighborhood or your pets.

And flaunt them, you certainly did.

From creepy ghouls and eerie fiends to enchanting mythical creatures and beloved pop culture figures, the range of costume choices in our Pine Tree State is undeniably impressive. The Halloween spirit lives on in these vibrant and imaginative disguises crafted by our fellow Mainers.

So, as the Oasis song "Don’t Look Back in Anger" suggests, don't dwell on the past with regret. Just sit back and relish the memories, and perhaps you'll find some inspiration for next year's spooky season.

Don't be sad that it’s over — join us in celebrating the enduring Halloween spirit that still warms our hearts and is evident in these fantastic photos you shared. Take a moment to appreciate these incredible Halloween costumes that brought smiles, shivers, and boundless inspiration this year and in the years to come.

Bangor Maine's Best Halloween Costumes 2023 Mainers take Halloween seriously and it shows in their costumes. Take a look at some of our favorites. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

BOO! Z Listeners Show Us Their Spooky Halloween Decorations We asked, you delivered! Z-107.3 listeners show off their creative Halloween displays. Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson