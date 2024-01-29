This Maine Town Was Named One of the Best ‘Romantic Getaways’ in America
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, love, tenderness, and intimacy are all in the air, and this town in Maine is the perfect place to bring your Valentine!
When you Google ‘synonyms for love,’ you get results like ‘fondness,’ ‘passion,’ ‘endearment,’ and ‘warmth,’ all of which sound lovely. However, that last one sounds pretty darn good, especially when dealing with February temperatures and weather in Maine.
Maine winters are known for being cold, and that’s why it’s nice to have Valentine’s Day smack dab in the middle of generally the Pine Tree State’s coldest month. That day and the weeks leading up to it are meant to provide some much-needed heat.
But truly, what is Valentine’s Day, and why do we celebrate it?
Well, to make things as simple as possible, Valentine's Day is a day for celebrating love. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be a day for romance. In recent years, it’s become more and more common for friends, family, and even co-workers (hint to my co-workers, I will absolutely be accepting gifts this year) to celebrate the day with one another.
However, if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with your lover, maybe this town in Maine is the perfect place for you!
Thrillist recently released their list of ‘The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway in Every State,’ and Vacationland is filled with, well, ‘vacation’ spots! They call us ‘Vacationland’ for a reason, right?
Thrillist’s methodology was simple: they asked their “smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid in an effort to help you track down the most romantic escape in every state.”
Of all the towns, cities, and various tourist spots that we have here in Maine, Thrillist chose Kennebunkport for their selection!
Thrillist had a lot to say about their pick for ‘The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway’ in Maine.
The romantic qualities of coastal Maine hardly need explanation. In Kennebunkport, it’s not a question of whether you’re getting on a boat, but rather what kind of boat you’re getting on: There’s whale-watching tours, schooners, even "scenic lobster cruises." As far as landside activities go, you obviously have beaches and a lighthouse (off Cape Porpoise); fine-dining options like White Barn Inn; and a "tree spa" that’s literally in the treetops. Looking to head further inland for the night? About 30 minutes west in the town of Kennebunk (yes, they’re different!), you’ll find cozy, serene glampsites like Huttopia and Sandy Pines that’ll make you feel like a teenager falling in love at summer camp all over again. –KH
What do you think about Thrillist’s pick? Do you agree with their selection of Kennebunkport, or would you have gone with another romantic town in Maine?
