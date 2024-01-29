This Maine Town Was Named One of the Best ‘Romantic Getaways’ in America

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, love, tenderness, and intimacy are all in the air, and this town in Maine is the perfect place to bring your Valentine!

Get our free mobile app

When you Google ‘synonyms for love,’ you get results like ‘fondness,’ ‘passion,’ ‘endearment,’ and ‘warmth,’ all of which sound lovely. However, that last one sounds pretty darn good, especially when dealing with February temperatures and weather in Maine.

Photo by Mara Ket on Unsplash Photo by Mara Ket on Unsplash loading...

Maine winters are known for being cold, and that’s why it’s nice to have Valentine’s Day smack dab in the middle of generally the Pine Tree State’s coldest month. That day and the weeks leading up to it are meant to provide some much-needed heat.

But truly, what is Valentine’s Day, and why do we celebrate it?

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash loading...

Well, to make things as simple as possible, Valentine's Day is a day for celebrating love. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be a day for romance. In recent years, it’s become more and more common for friends, family, and even co-workers (hint to my co-workers, I will absolutely be accepting gifts this year) to celebrate the day with one another.

However, if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with your lover, maybe this town in Maine is the perfect place for you!

Photo by Everton Vila on Unsplash Photo by Everton Vila on Unsplash loading...

Thrillist recently released their list of ‘The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway in Every State,’ and Vacationland is filled with, well, ‘vacation’ spots! They call us ‘Vacationland’ for a reason, right?

Thrillist’s methodology was simple: they asked their “smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid in an effort to help you track down the most romantic escape in every state.”

Photo by Rich Martello on Unsplash Photo by Rich Martello on Unsplash loading...

Of all the towns, cities, and various tourist spots that we have here in Maine, Thrillist chose Kennebunkport for their selection!

Thrillist had a lot to say about their pick for ‘The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway’ in Maine.

The romantic qualities of coastal Maine hardly need explanation. In Kennebunkport, it’s not a question of whether you’re getting on a boat, but rather what kind of boat you’re getting on: There’s whale-watching tours, schooners, even "scenic lobster cruises." As far as landside activities go, you obviously have beaches and a lighthouse (off Cape Porpoise); fine-dining options like White Barn Inn; and a "tree spa" that’s literally in the treetops. Looking to head further inland for the night? About 30 minutes west in the town of Kennebunk (yes, they’re different!), you’ll find cozy, serene glampsites like Huttopia and Sandy Pines that’ll make you feel like a teenager falling in love at summer camp all over again. –KH

Photo by Chris Jones on Unsplash Photo by Chris Jones on Unsplash loading...

What do you think about Thrillist’s pick? Do you agree with their selection of Kennebunkport, or would you have gone with another romantic town in Maine?

Anti-Valentine's Day Gifts for Exes We all know the truth, Valentine's Day is ALSO Singles Awareness Day. But some of those single people are glad to be living solo right now...and a few of them wouldn't mind sending their ex a revenge gift or two. Need inspiration on hilarious Anti-Valentines for an ex? We've got you covered.

PSA - these gifts are intended for good fun and keep it PG-13. But trust me; they'll guarantee some laughs! Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson

9 Things Women Really Want From Their Man on Valentine's Day Women just proved that the best Valentine's Day gifts are absolutely free. Every man needs to know this information because the perfect gift is NOT found in a store. Gallery Credit: Steve Shannon

Best Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day I absolutely love a good romantic movie. And I love them when they are goofy just as much as I love them when they are downright sappy. Check out some of my favorite romantic movies of all time.

Check Out These Retro Valentine's Day Cards Gallery Credit: TSM/ILS

According To Yelp Reviews These Are Maine's 20 Best Restaurants If you are a Maine foodie, you can get some great ideas from this list! Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson