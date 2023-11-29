Check Out These Maine-Themed Holiday Ugly Sweaters

We all love a good holiday sweater, right?

They've become a staple for the holiday season. Everyone needs to show off their so-bad-they're-great holiday sweaters, and everyone has at least one. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone.

Credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

From every intellectual property under the sun to even our own Pine Tree State, there’s an ugly sweater for any occasion and to pay tribute to anything.

But why are they considered ‘ugly’? Seems kind of rude, no? Well, first of all, an ugly holiday sweater, by definition, is any sweater with a holiday season theme that is considered in bad taste, tacky, or gaudy. The more embellishments, the better. Reindeers? Santa? Elves? Perfect.

Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Or in this case, the more Maine-themed junk that you can stuff on a sweater, the better. Blueberries? Love it. Moose? Why not? Lobster? Of course!

Heck, even Pennywise from Stephen King’s ‘It’ looks good on an ugly sweater! Why not snag this one wicked early in the season, and make it double purpose? Get it before Halloween, and rock it all the way until the New Year!

Credit: BalloongiftSG on Etsy

It’s actually brutal that these corporations coopted ‘ugly sweaters’ because the original ugly Christmas sweaters were never intended to be ugly. I’ve got a few of them in my closet that some folks would consider ugly, but I think are just perfect for the season! And don’t get me started on the comfortability and warmth.

So if you’re looking for some ideas for your next ugly sweater party, why not check these ones out?

