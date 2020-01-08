According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Edward Little High School graduate Beth Esponnette's company made Time Magazine's list of the 100 best inventions of 2019.

After graduating from high school in 2006, the Auburn native, who now lives in San Francisco, attended Cornell and the Stanford School of Design before going into the fashion industry.

After seeing the amount of fabric that was wasted, she thought there had to be a better way.

Fast forward seven years, we have Denim Unspun.

The company uses a 3D body scanner to collect 100,000 points of information that a machine then uses to create custom pairs of jeans. Surprisingly, they aren't that expensive, either. A pair will run you about $250. Plus, because they are COMPLETELY custom, there are no sizes. It's all about you!

The downsides? Currently, the process is only available at shops in San Francisco and Hong Kong, but if people fall in love with the product, I am sure we'll see them expand. And, it takes three to four weeks for delivery.