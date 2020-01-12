Maine Unveils New Tool to Monitor Exposure to Radon

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says it's providing a new online tool to help reduce residents' chance of radon exposure.

The agency said Friday the new data tool summarizes radon test results at the town, county and state levels and provides eight years of household survey data about testing.

It said survey data show only about a third of Maine households have tested their homes for radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that is the second most common cause of lung cancer, and the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.