Maine Toll Prices Go Up Beginning Today (11-1-2021)

According to WMTW, drivers utilizing the Maine Turnpike will be paying more than ever to do so beginning today.

The first plaza you come to when you enter the state, the York Toll Plaza, will now be $4 per car (cash price), which is up from $3 before.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says that this was a much-needed increase due to decreased revenue from less traffic over the last couple of years, thus leading to a significant decrease in revenue.

To give you an idea of how much money has been lost, the Maine Turnpike Authority took in a whopping $60 million less than expected since the start of the pandemic. This increase in toll prices is intended to compensate for the loss.

EZ pass users will also notice an increase from 7.7 cents a mile to 8 cents a mile. There will still be discounts for people making dozens of trips back and forth each month with EZ Pass. The level of discounts will be determined by which threshold drivers fit into. Either 30-39 trips per month or 40 or more.

