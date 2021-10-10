Maine to be Represented During Pregame Ceremonies Prior to Red Sox Playoff Game Sunday

The Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon, with the best-of-5 series tied 1-1. Sunday's game will be played at Fenway Park.

Prior to the game, Maine will be represented! While the National Anthem is being sung by Springfield native and recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, there will be a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing flown by the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron.

The 101st Air Refueling Wing and 132 Air Refueling Squadron are both based in Bangor.

You can hear the Red Sox game Sunday afternoon on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 3:07 p.m. and 1st pitch at 4:07 p.m.