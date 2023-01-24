A storm Thursday that hit Maine caused slippery roads and made for difficult travel conditions.

Troopers Respond to Over 60 Crashes During Winter Storm

As a result, there were more than 60 accidents and crashes across the state that the Maine State Police responded to on the Turnpike.

Many of the incidents were due to cars and trucks going too fast. Troopers shared photos on Facebook as a message and reminder to drive safe and slow down in bad weather.

Aroostook County Expecting Storm

Much of the winter weather was in southern an d central Maine on Monday - with southern Aroostook County getting snowfall and slick roads as well. Most of the County and the rest of the state are looking at some severe conditions coming in the middle of the week, especially late Wednesday night into Thursday. Up to 5 to 15 inches is in the forecast.

Reminder to Stay Off the Roads if Possible

The Maine State Police said to “please be aware of emergency vehicles and crews while they work to remove vehicles from scenes, clear the roadways and respond to crashes.”

Officials are encouraging people to stay home if they do not need to be out on the road Plan ahead and be prepared if you do have to travel. Leaving early, slowing down and paying attention to traffic are ways to make the drive safer, said the Maine State Police on their Facebook page.

Contact Police if Someone Needs Help

Troopers also advised drivers on what to do if you see someone off the road. “If you come across vehicles that are stuck or off the road, we encourage you not to stop but to call the vehicle in and a good location and we will get responders to them. We want to prevent secondary crashes of those stopping at scenes and becoming involved in an accident themselves. Be safe.”

Get our free mobile app

ALSO READ: Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine

READ MORE: Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning

Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine