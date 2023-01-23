This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning.

Seal’s First Visit to the Neighborhood

The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.

Seal’s Second Visit to the Neighborhood

A few hours later at 7 am, another call came in that the same seal had returned to the neighborhood and was working its way down Shore Road. A local neighbor helped the Cape Elizabeth Police Officer load the seal, and he was taken back to the ocean once again.

Seal’s Third Visit to the Neighborhood

Just over an hour later, the seal was back again in Fort Williams Park. He was taken back to the beach for a third time with the help of locals who had gathered around and an officer. The seal swam off after the final time and has so far not returned to the neighborhood.

Marine Mammals of Maine Caring for Seal

For safety reasons, the Marine Mammals of Maine located the seal and took him in their care at their rehab center to be assessed.

Seal Updates

All's well that ends well. You don’t hear of stories like that. We hope the friendly seal is OK. We’ll let you know when we get any updates.

