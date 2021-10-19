Maine State Police Looking to do Wellbeing Check, Fort Kent, Maine
The Maine State Police from Troop E are looking to do a wellbeing check on 17-year-old Jesse Marchand-Layton from Massachusetts.
Officials said he is a minor who is emancipated from his guardians. Police think he might be with 18-year-old Jaton Milliard from Fort Kent, Maine.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call (207) 973 - 9700 X9 and leave a message for Trooper Kari Kurth.
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also shared the post from the Maine State Police. Troop E patrols the Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. The Department is located at 198 Main Avenue in Bangor, Maine.
This story will be updated when information is made available.
