Why Is ‘National Lighthouse Day’ Not a Bigger Deal in Maine?

August 7th marks a special day on the calendar - National Lighthouse Day. A day dedicated to celebrating the beacons of light that have guided countless ships and boats to safety for centuries. These majestic structures, scattered along America's shorelines, hold great historical significance. Yet, here's the problem - Maine, a state synonymous with lighthouses, doesn't seem to be making a big fuss about this maritime observance.

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, what's the deal, Maine? When you think of Vacationland, lighthouses will undoubtedly be one of the top five images to pop into your mind, right alongside blueberries, lobsters, pine trees, and the master of horror himself, Stephen King. It's a land where lighthouses have become an integral part of the state's identity, and rightfully so.

TD Dolci TD Dolci loading...

Historically, these lighthouses served as vital signals for harbors, guiding storm-tossed sailors to safety. Today, they have transcended their utilitarian purpose to become iconic symbols of coastal Maine. Tourists from every corner of the globe flock to our scenic state to catch a glimpse of these picturesque structures.

Maine proudly boasts the second-highest number of lighthouses in the country, trailing only behind Michigan, with its vast collection along the Great Lakes. And let's not forget about the crowning jewel - the Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth. Dating back to 1791, it holds the title of Maine's oldest lighthouse, proudly perched at the entrance of the primary shipping channel into Portland Harbor. An architectural marvel steeped in history, it has garnered international recognition and is America's most photographed lighthouse.

baumsaway baumsaway loading...

So, with such a profound connection to lighthouses, why doesn't Maine go all out on National Lighthouse Day? Perhaps, for the locals, lighthouses are an ever-present part of their lives, like old friends that don't need a special day to be celebrated. After all, they witness the grace and majesty of these beacons every day, so dedicating a particular date to them might seem redundant.

Another possible explanation is that Mainers have an intrinsic understanding of the importance of lighthouses and their role in the state's heritage. Maybe, to them, every day is Lighthouse Day, and they don't need a national observance to tell them what they already know and appreciate.

Credit: Leon Overweel on Unsplash Credit: Leon Overweel on Unsplash loading...

Nevertheless, it wouldn't hurt to take a moment to bask in the radiant glow of these architectural wonders on National Lighthouse Day. To give thanks for the countless lives they've saved and the countless tales they've witnessed.

So, while Maine might not go all out with extravagant celebrations on August 7th, the spirit of the lighthouse burns brightly in the hearts of Mainers every day.