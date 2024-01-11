Driver Rescued after Car Submerged in Water during Storm in Maine

One person was rescued from a flooded marsh after trying to drive through standing water in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9:45 am on Sawyer Road.

Driver Tried to Drive through Standing Water

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue responded to the scene after the driver made an emergency call. Their name and age was not released.

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue loading...

Vehicle was Floating and Driver Could not get out of Car

The driver told authorities that they were floating and could not get out of the vehicle, according to WGME News.

Vehicle Partially Submerged in the Water

An 8 foot inflatable boat was used to rescue the motorist. The vehicle was partially submerged.

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue loading...

