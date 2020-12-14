Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly cloudy today. Highs around 28/-2 Celsius

Monday Night ~ Mostly cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. Lows near 15/-9C.

Tuesday ~ A chance of flurries in the morning. then partly sunny, blustery and cold. Early highs around 22/-6C then temperatures fall in the afternoon to around 14/-10. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly clear, brisk and very cold. Lows zero to 5 below/about -19 Celsius. Wind chills making it feel much colder.

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny and cold. Daytime highs only around 7 above/-14 Celsius.

