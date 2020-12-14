Park Service Starting Process to Expand Katahdin Woods

PATTEN, Maine (AP) — The National Park Service has received $380,000 in federal funding to buy two tracts of land in a potential expansion of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, agency officials said.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the national monument is among 46 projects across the U.S. getting a share of $125 million that Congress approved earlier this year for water and land conservation.

Tim Hudson, Katahdin Woods and Waters’ superintendent with the National Park Service, said negotiations will soon start with land owners who had previously signaled a willingness to sell to the federal government.

If acquired, the tracts of land would add an estimated 3,000 acres to the 87,500-acre national monument.