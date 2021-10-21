Maine Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths, 551 New Cases on Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported four COVID-19 deaths and 551 new coronavirus infections. There were 14 more hospitalizations in Maine related to the disease.

Aroostook County recorded 15 new cases and no additional hospitalizations. Penobscot County had 46 new cases, the lowest daily total in weeks.

Currently, there are 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 68 patients in critical care and 34 on ventilators. Health officials continue to say the vast majority of people being treated in the hospital are either unvaccinated or vaccinated but older with added underlying conditions.

New cases have been declining over the past two weeks in Maine, with the seven-day daily case average now at 454 per day, down from 589 cases two weeks ago.

Two-thirds of Mainers are Now Fully Vaccinated

According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 66.85% of Maine residents have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are expected to be approved for children 5 to 11 years old in early November, and the shots will be available through school-based clinics and primary care physicians.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed five additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, with 69 new coronavirus cases. There are currently 761 active cases in the province, with 55 people in hospital, Officials say that 14 of the 16 patients being treated in intensive care units are unvaccinated.

Free rapid COVID-19 screening tests that people can administer at home are now available for those who have not tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday 10,065 rapid-test kits were distributed across the province.