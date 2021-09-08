Maine Records Six More COVID-19 Deaths, 732 New Cases

Aroostook County continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, according to the first post-Labor Day report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the CDC's report on Wednesday, there were six COVID-19 deaths and 732 new cases in Maine between Saturday and Tuesday. Aroostook County recorded one death and 103 new infections.

There's been a steep climb in new coronavirus cases since mid-summer and northern Maine has had one of the highest rates of community transmission in the state. Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to stop the spread of the dangerous virus.

According to the CDC, 183 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 68 who are in intensive care. There are now only 43 available critical care beds in the state.

Nationwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached another milestone. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, over 40 million people in the U.S. have contracted coronavirus. More than 10% of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone. While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the actual number of infections is much higher. Nearly 650,000 U.S. citizens have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported one COVID-19 related death and 54 new cases in the province over the long Labour Day weekend. The new cases include 11 in the Fredericton Region and 11 in the Edmundston Region. New Brunswick has 125 active cases, with four people in hospital. Currently, over 76% of the province's eligible population, age 12 and older, is fully vaccinated against the virus.