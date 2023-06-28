Maine Police Looking for Hit & Run Driver Who Hit 11-Year-Old on Bike
Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit an 11-year-old boy on his bike Tuesday evening and left the scene at the corner of Route 9 and Route 96 in Lisbon.
Child Suffered Abrasions and Bike Damaged
The boy had “minor abrasions” and the bicycle was damaged, according to the Lisbon Police Department. Lisbon first responders were called, but medical attention was not needed, said police. “The child was picked up by family members.”
Authorities Looking for Video
The 11-year-old was in the crosswalk, said Lisbon Chief of Police, Ryan McGee. An investigation is ongoing into the incident as officials are checking for video as well as residential and commercial surveillance.
Law Enforcement Seeking Info
Police are looking for a "white older male” who was driving an “older dark-colored SUV that had a "white" rear quarter panel on the left side of the vehicle.” Contact the Lisbon Police Department at (207) 353-2500 ext #1 if you have any information or if you can identify the driver of the vehicle.
