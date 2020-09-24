Maine Police Chief Arrested on Aggravated Assault & Other Charges

According to WABI TV 5, Ryan Reardon, Dover-Foxcroft Chief of Police, has been arrested on a warrant out of Piscataquis County. It's reported that the chief has been taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Reardon has been the police chief in Dover-Foxcroft for three years and prior to that was the Sheriff in Kennebec County. It is expected that more information regarding details of the charges will be released later today.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!