The sweetest day in Maine is finally coming back!

After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up.

June 25th the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world because a beloved yearly event is back.

It was all set to happen last October, but the decision was made to cancel the 2021 festival because Piscataquis County had the highest percentage of positive COVID tests in Maine over a 14-day period, and the highest rate of cases per 10,000 people. At the time, the county also had the 2nd lowest rate of people who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But this year, it is full steam ahead.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 6th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. Where else can you sample so many different flavors from all over New England?

Also, registration is open for the 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. If you're a vendor, artist, or crafter and want to have a booth at the biggest event in Piscataquis County, check out their website

We can’t wait to join you for a day of great food, games, live music, and people-watching. Till then, check out some of our memories of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival over the years and we will see ya on Saturday, June 25, from 11 am-5 pm, in Dover-Foxcroft.