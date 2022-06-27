Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos

We had a blast in Dover-Foxcroft once again!

After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday.

Thousands braved some intense heat, to eat food, listen to live music, check out crafts, play games, and have a perfect summer day in Maine

Congrats to the following vendors:

Best Traditional Whoopie Pie

Sweetie Pies-Dexter

Best Flavored Whoopie Pie

Sweet Sunrise-Saco

Best New Festival Baker

Sweet Sunrise-Saco

Most Creative Whoopie Pie Name

"Moxie Moron"-Elaine's Basket Cafe-Milo

Healthy Whoopie Pie Prize

My Three Leaves-Parkman

Best Allen's Coffee Brandy Whoopie Pie

Val's Custom Cakes-Dover-Foxcroft

Best Use Of Maine Based Ingredient

Sweetie Pie's-Dexter

Whoopie Pie Eating Contest Winners

12 & Under-Grant Lundy-Bangor, Maine

Teen-Tyler Wing-Sangerville, Maine

Adult-Brian Lowder-North Carolina

We look forward to going back next June!