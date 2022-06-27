Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos
We had a blast in Dover-Foxcroft once again!
After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday.
Thousands braved some intense heat, to eat food, listen to live music, check out crafts, play games, and have a perfect summer day in Maine
Congrats to the following vendors:
Best Traditional Whoopie Pie
Sweetie Pies-Dexter
Best Flavored Whoopie Pie
Sweet Sunrise-Saco
Best New Festival Baker
Sweet Sunrise-Saco
Most Creative Whoopie Pie Name
"Moxie Moron"-Elaine's Basket Cafe-Milo
Healthy Whoopie Pie Prize
My Three Leaves-Parkman
Best Allen's Coffee Brandy Whoopie Pie
Val's Custom Cakes-Dover-Foxcroft
Best Use Of Maine Based Ingredient
Sweetie Pie's-Dexter
Whoopie Pie Eating Contest Winners
12 & Under-Grant Lundy-Bangor, Maine
Teen-Tyler Wing-Sangerville, Maine
Adult-Brian Lowder-North Carolina
We look forward to going back next June!