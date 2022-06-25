Check Out A ‘Maine Whoopie Pie Festival’ Map You Can Use Today
It's gonna be a great day today! Don't miss the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival
We have a handy map you can use to find your favorite Whoopie Pie vendors!
2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival
You can download the baker vendor map here to print out and bring with you this Saturday!
After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up.
Today is the day, when the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, because this beloved yearly event is back.
When you get to town, look for the yellow "Free Parking Shuttle" signs. Organizers are expecting a huge crowd, so hopefully this will get you ahead of the game!
The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. Where else can you sample so many different flavors from all over New England?
Make sure you join Z-107.3! We will be broadcasting today from 10am-1pm
Here is what you need to know:
- It all happens in Downtown Dover-Foxcroft, from 10am to 4pm
- $5 admission, kids 12 and under are free
- 20+ bakers 10's of thousands of whoopie pies
- Gluten free options available
- Earn your whoopie pie fun run at the Piscataquis Regional YMCA
- There will be rides and games for kids and adults, plus they have a mechanical bull this year!
- 100 artists, crafters, and vendors
- Live music starting at 10:30 by the Doughty Hill Band
- Lots of other fun food and activities all day long
- Whoopie Pie Eating Contests
- Concert at 7pm by gypsy jazz band - Mes Amis at the Center Theatre
For all the details, check out the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival website