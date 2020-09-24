Maine Police Chief Accused of Domestic Assault

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Maine police chief has been arrested for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman with whom he was having an affair.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested Wednesday night and was being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail on Thursday.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the arrest warrant indicated Reardon tried to strangle the woman and threw her to the floor last month, then twisted her arm and grabbed her by the throat and placed his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream.

It's unknown if he has a lawyer.