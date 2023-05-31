A 25-year-old man from Friendship, Maine suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after his vehicle hit a mobile home being transported on a truck in Wiscasset.

Life-Threatening Injuries after Collision with Mobile Home Being Transported

Police said the Friendship man was driving a Ford Mustang when he crossed the centerline and hit the mobile home being hauled on the truck.

Car Went Under Mobile Home

The truck driver tried to avoid the head-on collision by moving over to the right of the Bath Road, according to WGME News. The car went partially under the mobile home and hit the rear axles of the truck.

Driver Transported by Life Flight

The Mustang driver was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center after first going to Mid Coast Hospital. No additional information has been released about his condition. The driver’s name was also not released.

Mobile Home Destroyed

The mobile home was destroyed and demolished, said police.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.