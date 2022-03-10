Maine Man Reserves Airbnb House in Ukrainian to Help Local Couple

A Maine man, who shall remain nameless, was born in Germany and grew up listening to stories from his parents and grandparents about World War 2. His grandmother, aunt, and father had spent 6 months on the road, running from the Russians in Poland.

The other day, while watching the news with his father commented on a clip saying, "I know what those kids are feeling".

That got him thinking that he needed to do something and instead of donating to a big organization, he wanted to do something more personal.

Since he has been a Host on Airbnb for 5 years he thought that an Airbnb host in Ukraine would be a great candidate to receive a little help and much needed hope. So he then picked an apartment in the city of Kive at random and rented it for 4 nights.

Now, obviously he is not travelling to stay their but because Airbnb is waiving all fees currently, 100% of the rental fee goes directly to the recipient.

Attached below is his conversation with the Host of the apartment in Kive, Ukraine.

The assistance that he is sending is personal, heart-warming, and very needed for one couple in the Ukraine who are now benefiting from his support.

Below is the response from the Host of the Airbnb apartment. She is extremely grateful.

As you can see above, the recipient is extremely thankful for this generosity from the Maine man who decided to take action and help.

This touching story proves that their are so many ways to show your support from afar.

