Maine Man Facing Manslaughter Arrested for Criminal Speeding

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for criminal speeding and violating conditions of release.

Jacob Diaz from Augusta was also charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger in December 2022 after a fatal crash on Route 4. Carol Ivers from Fayette, Maine was killed in the collision. She was 79-years-old.

Police said Diaz was going over 100 miles per hour and racing another vehicle when the crash happened in 2022. The other driver, 34-year-old Curtis Fogg, was arrested for multiple charges including manslaughter, according to the Sun Journal.

Diaz was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail on Monday's charges. He is being held without bail.

