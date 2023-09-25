Teenager Injured and Taken to Hospital after Crash on Route 15

A teenager was injured and taken to a local hospital Sunday after a crash on Route 15 in Charleston.

Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

The single-vehicle accident happened around 5:40 am Sunday morning, according to WABI News. The driver's name and age was not released.

Vehicle Hit Ditch and Struck Embankment

Police said the teenager was going north on Route 15 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit an embankment.

Driver Take to Hospital for Injuries

The teenager had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Police: Speed and Alcohol Believed to be Factors

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Crash Investigation Remains Open

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this news story when additional information is released.

