Teenager Injured and Taken to Hospital after Crash on Route 15
A teenager was injured and taken to a local hospital Sunday after a crash on Route 15 in Charleston.
Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
The single-vehicle accident happened around 5:40 am Sunday morning, according to WABI News. The driver's name and age was not released.
Vehicle Hit Ditch and Struck Embankment
Police said the teenager was going north on Route 15 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit an embankment.
Driver Take to Hospital for Injuries
The teenager had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Hospital for treatment.
Police: Speed and Alcohol Believed to be Factors
Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
Crash Investigation Remains Open
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this news story when additional information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.
- ALSO READ: Three People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine
- MORE NEWS: Four People Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine