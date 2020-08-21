Maine Man Breaks Leg Logging, Rescues Himself with Chainsaw

A Maine man broke his leg in a logging accident but managed to free his leg from where it was caught between two logs using a chainsaw.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports 59-year-old Philip Nickey, of Leeds, was logging by himself yesterday morning when a log pinned his leg to another tree, breaking it below the knee.

Police say Nickey used a chainsaw to cut through the log and free himself. He was able to climb into his skidder and called 911.

Despite telling dispatchers he was close to losing consciousness, he drove more than a half mile to a road where rescuers found him.

He is being treated at Central Maine Medical Center.