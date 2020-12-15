Portland Man Arrested After Allegedly Chasing People With a Chainsaw

The Westbrook Police Department reported on Facebook today that they received multiple 911 calls about a man at McDonald's who was chasing around people with a chainsaw.

The scary incident reportedly occurred today, Tuesday, December 15th around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Upon investigation of the incident, Westbrook PD determined Alice Sweet, 26, of Portland, went behind the counter of McDonald's, revved a chainsaw at the employees, stole a drink as well as some food, and caused damage to multiple vehicles in the McDonald's parking lot.

All on-duty officers responded to the call and swiftly apprehended the suspect by Fireside Inn on Riverside Street in Portland.

Thanks to Westbrook PD for their quick action ensuring no one was seriously injured in this bizarre incident. No details regarding motive have been released at this time.

Sweet has been charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of conditions of release

You can read their entire statement from Facebook below.