Help Law Enforcement Find Person Who Killed Bald Eagle

According to the KJ, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the weekend killing of a Bald Eagle in Peru, Maine.

The bird was found Sunday morning on Route 108, near the Androscoggin River. The person who found the bird cared for it until law enforcement showed up. Unfortunately, the eagle ended up dying.

An x-ray confirmed the bird had been shot.

The reward of up to $2,500 is offered as part of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $2,000 for information leading the apprehension of the perpetrator(s).

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact the Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 207.624.7076.