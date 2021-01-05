Maine Hopes to Complete 1st Vaccine Phase by February

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has started providing coronavirus vaccines to health workers other than hospital staff, and hopes to give one to all health care personnel in the state by next month.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says the first phase, or “phase 1A,” of the state’s vaccine plan is slated to conclude in February.

The initial phase involves vaccinating all the long-term care residents in the state as well as all the health care workers.

The agency says the state’s goal remains dependent on the federal government’s allocation of the vaccines. It has reported more than 25,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.