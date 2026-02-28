Valley set the tone early, kept the pace on its terms, and never let Easton get fully back into it.

Southern Maine champion Valley raced out to a big first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Northern Maine champion Easton 77-46 to win the Class S boys state championship. Easton’s season ends with a trip to the state final, while Valley finished the job and claimed the title.

Valley came out flying, pushing tempo and turning early offense into separation fast. The Cavaliers opened on a 14-2 run, fueled by Harry Lewis with seven points and Fisher Tewksbury with six, and Valley carried a 24-10 lead after the first quarter.

Easton responded in the second and made a push, cutting the deficit to as little as six early in the quarter. But Valley’s relentless play answered every run, and the Cavaliers took a 45-28 lead into halftime.

Both teams slowed down in the third, with each side scoring 10 points in the quarter, but Valley’s cushion never shrank in a meaningful way. From there, the Cavaliers pulled away down the stretch and closed out the 77-46 win to secure the Class S boys state title.

Easton was led by Mason Pelletier with 26 points. Valley was paced by Harry Lewis with 29, with Fisher Tewksbury adding 19 and Levi Short scoring 12.