Maine Has $260,989,802 In Unclaimed Money – Is Some Of It Yours?

Something that always makes people feel good is finding money you never knew you had. Like cleaning your pockets out and finding a spare twenty you didn't know was hiding in there. Or maybe that wad of ones actually turned out to be 10s! Or lets crank it up a notch, maybe you were awarded a million dollars in some contest you forgot you even entered. It could happen, right?

Right now the State of Maine is sitting on $260,989,802.00 in unclaimed funds! This is not a slush fund of department budget but actual money that has been matched to a Mainer but, has been unclaimed by said Mainer.

The scenarios in which there may be unclaimed funds are many. Many are bank accounts that have been abandoned, or those of a relative that has passed away and the funds have been escheated to the state to local the owner. Perhaps the funds were an inheritance you never knew you had. Contest winnings, court judgements, insurance payouts, and many other reasons could mean that you have money in the state coffers waiting for you now. The office of the State Treasurer holds these assets, free of charge, until claimed by the owner or even an heir entitled to the funds.

I always make it a point to check a few times a year....just in case. Every year, tens of millions of dollars go unclaimed by Maine residents. That is a lot of money, perhaps even your money.

CLICK HERE to use the official Maine State Website to search your name, your business, and the name of your friends and family.

Due to concerns with COVID-19 the Treasurer's office has suspended and in-person meetings regarding processing a claim however, you can still search, and if you have a match. You can contact them by email or telephone with any questions or assistance. Email up.claimstatus@maine.gov anytime or call them at 207-624-7470 they are available Monday through Friday between 10am and 4pm.