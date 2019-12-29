Six Events Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial

According to Wikipedia, as part of the Missouri Compromise, Maine split from Massachusetts to become a state on March 15th, 1820.

The Portland Press Herald released published a list of upcoming events celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of our state.

Statehood Day - This event will take place on March 15th in Augusta and will include the unveiling of a stamp commemorating the bicentennial. The stamp will feature Edward Hopper’s 1914 painting “Sea at Ogunquit".

The Bicentennial Parade - This will take place in Lewiston-Auburn on May 15th. Get details about how you can participate HERE

Augusta Independence Day Celebration - While the City of Augusta 4th of July celebration is always great, they are really stepping it up in 2020. Keep and eye on their Facebook page for more details.

Tall Ships Festival - This event will run from June 26th through July 19th and will include food, music, the chance to tour the ships, and more. It will make stops in Boothbay Harbor, Rockland, Bangor, Bucksport, Castine, Searsport, Belfast and Portland.

National Governors Association - For the first time since 1983, their summer meeting will be held in Portland from August 5th through 7th.

State of Maine Innovation Expo - Held in Bangor October 10th through 12th, this event will highlight all the industries where Maine takes the lead: shipbuilding, aquaculture, agriculture, defense, and more. Get details HERE

As we get more details about these events, we'll pass them along to you on-air, through our app, and our website.

Have a great 2020!