Maine Governor Janet Mills visited Aroostook County on Saturday to take in the Can-Am International Sled Dog Race and to promote small business development.

While in the County, the Governor personally presented a Fort Kent business owner with a Maine Jobs and Recovery Grant Award and later visited a Presque Isle organization that also had received an economic recovery grant.

“I grew up spending a lot of time with my grandparents who were potato farmers in Ashland, Mills said. “They worked hard every day to provide for themselves and support their community. Now every time I visit, I think of them, and of how much I love the County. I want to make sure that every family has the opportunity to put down roots here, have a good-paying job, and be able to live a safe, comfortable life.”

Earlier in the week, the Governor announced that her Administration was awarding grants averaging $12,700 to 382 small businesses and non-profits across the state through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help them deal with the financial toll of the pandemic.

Mills met Saturday with Dinah Gagnon, owner of Dinah’s Laundromat in Fort Kent and presented a grant of close to $2,000. Gagnon said she has operated the business for over 30 years and the last couple of years have been the most difficult.

"This assistance is a big help. I thank the governor for making this support available to businesses like mine," Gagnon said

The Governor later joined Ignite PI for a tour of the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle and a briefing about how Ignite PI is working to promote economic growth in the area. Last year, Ignite PI received a $100,000 economic recovery grant award which has helped in a major renovation at the historic hotel on Main Street.

