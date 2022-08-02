Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe

A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening.

At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.

Game Wardens quickly reunited the girl with her family, bringing her mom to the area where she was located, Latti said. The girl was examined by emergency medical personnel on scene and was then transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The teen was last seen Saturday night around 8:30 at her residence on Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Officials said the girl has high-functioning autism and needed medication.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted in the search by the Livermore Falls Police, Maine State Police, Maine Forest Service, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD), Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Livermore Falls Fire Department, US Border Patrol, Buckfield Fire Department and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office. Crews deployed eleven K9 units in the two-day search, along with a drone and a search plane.

Leslie Howe and K9 Uerly, a Dutch Shepherd, are members of Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, a volunteer organization that assists the Maine Warden Service in missing person searches.

