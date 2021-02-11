Maine Firefighters Rescue Dog From Fire

According to WABI, two firefighters from the Newport Fire Department rescued a four-legged family member from a house fire in Palmyra early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lang Hill Road in Palmyra at about 9:45 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found the three people who were at the home outside and safe. However, they were alerted that a dog was still inside.

The fire, which had started in the basement, was quickly filling the home with smoke.

The firefighters, identified as Nick and Alex, made their way inside. They quickly found and rescued the dog.

After the rescue, firefighters quickly put out the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Newport Fire values every member of this Department but today we would like to shine light on these two heroic young... Posted by Newport Fire Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Thanks to Nick, Alex, and all of our first responders for all they do for our communities!

