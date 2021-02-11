Music World Mourns the Death of Jazz Legend Chick Corea

One of music's most respected players, legendary jazz fusion keyboardist and composer, Chick Corea, has died at the age of 79.

Corea had been battling a rare form of cancer which was only discovered recently, revealed a lengthy post via the musician's social media. In it, he left a message for his fans and peers in anticipation of his passing while also speaking for his love and passion for the music that he created.

It is with great sadness we announce that on February 9th, Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79, from a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently.

Throughout his life and career, Chick relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new, and in playing the games that artists do.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many. Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions.

Though he would be the first to say that his music said more than words ever could, he nevertheless had this message for all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him:

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.

“And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”

Chick’s family will of course appreciate their privacy during this difficult time of loss.

Corea first came to fame as a sideman for the legendary jazz musician Miles Davis before going on to form the group Circle as well as the '70s fusion outfit Return to Forever. Through various projects, Corea amassed an impressive 22 Grammy Awards (out of 63 nominations) and was named a National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master in 2006.

Chick Corea & Elektric Band, "Spain" (Live at Montreaux 2004)

His influence spread beyond his genre and many in the rock and metal world are mourning the loss of this great talent. Check out a sampling of musicians who shared their thoughts upon learning of Corea's death.