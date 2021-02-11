Mainers Are Racing On The Ice Upta Moosehead This Weekend

There really is so much fun to be had in the state of Maine in the wintertime. We're all familiar with the traditional stuff like skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice skating, ice fishing, etc.

Then there's extreme Mainer winter activities like ice racing. Yup. You heard it right. Fast cars rippin' it hard with chains on their tires out on the frozen lake!

The roads were a little slick the other night when I was done my shift at the Blimp and headed home in the CRV. The smart thing to do of course, is slow the hell down. So I took it easy leaving downtown. This weekend though, drivers will speed the hell up and go round and round.

This looks like some crazy fun that would be totally worth suffering the brutal cold. So bundle up and make sure all your extremities are covered for the the annual event upta Greenville Junction.

According to a post today on the official West Cove Ice Racing Facebook page, the race begins at noon this Saturday February 13. It looks like the event is free and there's limited parking available for spectators at $5 per car or truck.

So if you're looking for some wild cold weather entertainment, check it out. Here's some highlights from last year courtesy of talented Maine videographer, Jeremy Grant .

If you can't make it this year, this immersive video will take you there thanks to Jeremy's unique skills and artistic camera eye.

We've featured many of his adventures here over the past few years. Through his fantastic work Jeremy has shown us an old shipwreck, taken us waterfall kayaking, gone fiddle heading with the pros, and more.

13 of the Most Bizarre Names of Maine Towns