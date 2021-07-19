Maine Criminal Justice Academy Sets New Milestones

There’s really great news coming out of the most recent graduating class at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, Maine.

The Basic Law Enforcement Training Program reached a major achievement Friday in its long history with the largest graduating class ever. That includes 67 police cadets with graduates from all over the state - from southern Maine in South Berwick to northern Maine in Fort Kent. The cadets represent 35 Maine agencies.

There’s even more to the milestones. The 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program just graduated the most females with 16 women in the program (see photo above). Also, even another first, the Maine Forest Service Rangers attended the program that goes for 18 weeks.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said the training is an “intense residential program” designed to train and teach cadets how to deal with the challenges of their jobs.

It was nice to see family and friends in attendance at the ceremonies. The crowd included law enforcement officers as the diplomas and badges were given out to the cadets. A large part of the event took place at the parade deck.

Below we’ve added the names of all the graduates of the 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.

Congratulations and best wishes to the latest Maine law enforcement officers as they enter their new careers.