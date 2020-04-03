Maine Center For Wildlife Features Fascinating Animals On Daily Facebook Live Meeting

The Center For Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine is doing something fun and educational for the kids who are stuck at home, thanks to Covid-19. Staff members from the center are hosting a Facebook Live meeting with Wildlife Ambassadors every morning at 10 a.m., according to its Facebook page. It's the next best thing to being there in person to see these amazing animals. Each day, kiddos and their parents are invited to have a meet and greet with VIPs like Henry the porcupine and Perry the peregrine falcon.

Here's the all-star line-up:

Saturday, April 4 – Katie and Lucy - the Eastern screech owl

Sunday, April 5 – Kristen B and Perry – the peregrine falcon

Monday, April 6 – Kristen B and Maeve – the merlin falcon

Tuesday, April 7 – Katie and Leo - the long eared owl

Wednesday, April 8 – Katie and Clifford – the three toed box turtle

Thursday, April 9 – Kristen and Artemis – the Northern saw-whet owl

Friday, April 10 – Sarah and Henry - the North American porcupine

Saturday, April 11 – Katie and Byron - the barred owl

Sunday, April 12 – Kristen B and the Eastern gray squirrel

Monday, April 13 – Kristen B and Ginger – the box turtle

Tuesday, April 14 – Katie and Ophelia – the Virginia opossum

Wednesday, April 15 – Katie and Percy – the spotted turtle

Thursday, April 16 – Kristen and Henry – the North American porcupine

Friday, April 17 – Sarah and Betty and Brownie – the big brown bats

Saturday, April 18 – Katie and Grace – the broad-winged hawk

Sunday, April 19 – Kristen B and Fern – the barred owl

Monday, April 20 – Kristen B and Henry – the North American porcupine

Tuesday, April 21 – Katie and Artemis – the Northern saw-whet owl

Wednesday, April 22 – Katie and Maeve – the merlin falcon

Thursday, April 23 – Kristen and Leo, the long eared owl

Friday, April 24 – Sarah and Dante – the American crow

Saturday, April 25 – Katie and Perry – the peregrine falcon

Sunday, April 26 – Kristen B and Violet – the turkey vulture

Monday, April 27 – Kristen B and Lucy – the Eastern screech owl

Tuesday, April 28 – Katie and Elvis – the California king snake

Wednesday, April 29 – Katie and Lotus – the painted turtle

Thursday, April 30 – Kristen and Maeve – the merlin falcon

If you don't have Facebook, you can still see the animals after the daily meetings. All the videos will be posted on the Center For Wildlife's website and YouTube channel.

PHOTOS: Eerily Empty Public Spaces Worldwide

https://thefw.com/photos-empty-public-spaces-worldwide-are-absolutely-chilling/