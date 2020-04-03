Maine Center For Wildlife Features Fascinating Animals On Daily Facebook Live Meeting
The Center For Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine is doing something fun and educational for the kids who are stuck at home, thanks to Covid-19. Staff members from the center are hosting a Facebook Live meeting with Wildlife Ambassadors every morning at 10 a.m., according to its Facebook page. It's the next best thing to being there in person to see these amazing animals. Each day, kiddos and their parents are invited to have a meet and greet with VIPs like Henry the porcupine and Perry the peregrine falcon.
Here's the all-star line-up:
Saturday, April 4 – Katie and Lucy - the Eastern screech owl
Sunday, April 5 – Kristen B and Perry – the peregrine falcon
Monday, April 6 – Kristen B and Maeve – the merlin falcon
Tuesday, April 7 – Katie and Leo - the long eared owl
Wednesday, April 8 – Katie and Clifford – the three toed box turtle
Thursday, April 9 – Kristen and Artemis – the Northern saw-whet owl
Friday, April 10 – Sarah and Henry - the North American porcupine
Saturday, April 11 – Katie and Byron - the barred owl
Sunday, April 12 – Kristen B and the Eastern gray squirrel
Monday, April 13 – Kristen B and Ginger – the box turtle
Tuesday, April 14 – Katie and Ophelia – the Virginia opossum
Wednesday, April 15 – Katie and Percy – the spotted turtle
Thursday, April 16 – Kristen and Henry – the North American porcupine
Friday, April 17 – Sarah and Betty and Brownie – the big brown bats
Saturday, April 18 – Katie and Grace – the broad-winged hawk
Sunday, April 19 – Kristen B and Fern – the barred owl
Monday, April 20 – Kristen B and Henry – the North American porcupine
Tuesday, April 21 – Katie and Artemis – the Northern saw-whet owl
Wednesday, April 22 – Katie and Maeve – the merlin falcon
Thursday, April 23 – Kristen and Leo, the long eared owl
Friday, April 24 – Sarah and Dante – the American crow
Saturday, April 25 – Katie and Perry – the peregrine falcon
Sunday, April 26 – Kristen B and Violet – the turkey vulture
Monday, April 27 – Kristen B and Lucy – the Eastern screech owl
Tuesday, April 28 – Katie and Elvis – the California king snake
Wednesday, April 29 – Katie and Lotus – the painted turtle
Thursday, April 30 – Kristen and Maeve – the merlin falcon
If you don't have Facebook, you can still see the animals after the daily meetings. All the videos will be posted on the Center For Wildlife's website and YouTube channel.
