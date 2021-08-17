Maine CDC Reports 3 Deaths, 375 New Coronavirus Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the state and 375 new coronavirus cases.

The update covers data collected since Saturday. Aroostook County has recorded 27 new infections in the past three days for a total of around 130 active cases. Statewide, the seven-day average for new infections is at 169 per day. The vast majority of the new cases are among people who have not been vaccinated. The CDC reports 82 people are hospitalized with the disease in Maine, with more than half of them in critical care.

Fifteen of Maine's 16 counties continue to show high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials are recommending face coverings in indoor public settings, for all people, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Five Maine counties: Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Waldo are currently classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Ten more counties, including Aroostook, have “substantial” levels.

On the positive side, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reports COVID-19 vaccination rates were up nearly 12% last week compared to the week before. During the past week, an average of about 1800 Mainers received the vaccine each day.

The State of Maine COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows nearly 70% of eligible Maine residents, age 12 and older, have received their final dose of the vaccine to protect against the virus.

Many local pharmacies and health care providers offer free vaccines to protect against COVID-19. Some are offering walk-in clinics with no appointment needed.