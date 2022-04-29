This Maine Destination Is Ranked #1 For Mountain Biking

If you are looking for an adventurous way to take on the great Maine outdoors, one activity that you might be interested in is biking the many mountains and valleys of the Pine Tree State.

Maine's best trails for mountain biking

One little-known fact about outdoor fun in the State of Maine is that there is one mountain/ State Park that ranks #1 in the state for mountain biking, and that is Carrabassett Valley according to singletracks.com.

The most popular trails for this list were based on average review ratings, the number of reviews each location received, and other factors.

Carrabassett Valley has received five stars out of five according to the information from the website. Its trails are also ranked the 67th best in the world on the website.

A little about the Carrabassett Valley Trail System

The trail system is a network of trails and is considered an advanced trail system for those who like to mountain bike. The elevation has you going from an elevation of over 1200 feet down to around 850 feet a few times on the mile-long Hurricane Trail.

What happens in the valley

The Carrabassett Valley is located in the Western Mountains of Maine, nearby Sugarloaf Mountain. This location provides lots of outdoor activities including fishing, boating, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and, of course, mountain biking.

Check out more about Carrabassett Valley at the MainesNorthWesternMountains.com website.

You can also check out where fat biking can be done during the winter months here in the State of Maine with this gallery.

